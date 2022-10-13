October’s color of the month is sweeter than pumpkin spice

While we love an out-of-the-box trend, sometimes the tried-and-true is just what the doctor (or Anna Wintour) ordered. That’s why we decided to go full fall and adopt orange as our color of the month. Sure, it’s been done before. But that just means there’s more opportunities to get creative and make it your own.

From home items to clothing, local boutiques are stocking many varieties of the fan-favorite fall shade. We rounded up just a few of our picks that are getting us in the spirit.

It’s fall, y’all! The only time of year when a simple pumpkin is a must-have in your home décor. If you don’t want to handle the mess of a real gourd, LD Linens has a velvet option that’s far less finicky.

Prepare to cast a spell with this eye-catching dress from Rodéo Boutique. Let’s call it a Halloween party staple before the costumes come out.

These flower-adorned bud vases from Baubles by Bella Bella are a small way to bring a little orange into your home.

There are so many ways to show your love for Halloween, but if a costume isn’t your style, these earrings from Myla Boutique may still give you an excuse to play dress-up.

For a still-summery twist on our pumpkin-hued color, this tie-dye dress from NK Boutique puts a fun spin on a classic fall ‘fit.

The academic vibes of this houndstooth vest from Posh Boutique are just the thing to add a pinch of preppiness to a cozy fall look.

Vintage glassware is an easy way to bring a tablescape into a new season. These orange-tinted goblets from Circa 1857 caught our eye.

