Keep it cool and dreamy this spring with March’s color of the month By Bella Dardano -

“Blue perennial” is taking over spring fashion this year, and we don’t mean flowers. As reported by trend forecasters, Pantone identified Blue Perennial as a trending color for this year’s spring and summer seasons, and we’ve deemed it our Color of the Month. With its origin in the beautiful spring flower, this denim-like blue is perfect for keeping it casual or dressing to impress. Here are some finds from local boutiques to help you get in on the trend:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FROCK CANDY (@frockcandy)

Add some vintage pizzazz and a pop of color to your wardrobe with these ’70s-inspired flared pants from Frock Candy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ariabatonrouge (@ariabatonrouge)

Step into spring with these boots from Aria that feature a trendy denim texture in a soothing blue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AugustBatonRouge (@augustbatonrouge)

Pack your bag and grab this light, printed dress from August, designed to flow right into a vacation or weekend getaway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodéo Boutique (@rodeoboutique)

Take the perennial trend literally by adding some flirty, floral fun to your next date night or girls’ night out with this little blue dress from Rodéo Boutique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blu Spero Boutiques (@blusperoboutiques)

Cropped sweater vest-style tops have been having their moment in recent months, and this top from Blu Spero combines the style in a dreamy, powdery blue.

For more style-related content, follow us on Instagram @inregister.com.