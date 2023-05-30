This color combination is taking over summer | By Sally Grace Cagle -

If you saw our May cover featuring the Jamie Glas, aka Queen of Sparkles (and color), then you’ve already gotten a sense of the pink and orange color combination that’s taking over summer fashion. The cheery mix of warm colors is exactly what the season calls for, after all.

With local boutiques are filling their stores with different pink and orange pieces, we rounded up a few of our favorites. Keep scrolling to see them all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AugustBatonRouge (@augustbatonrouge)

With a funky floral print and a belted waist, this dress from August is a summer staple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NK BOUTIQUE BATON ROUGE (@nkboutique)

Shorts and sequins? Count us in. These sets from NK Boutique can be mixed and matched.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love (@lovebatonrouge)

This dress adds green to the mix. This versatility of this floral number allows you to wear it to work, church, brunch and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ariabatonrouge (@ariabatonrouge)

This pink and orange striped sweater is ideal for windy summer nights. Plus, it makes a great transition piece going into fall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by l u k k a b o u t i q u e (@lukkaboutique)

Pairing a one-piece swimsuit with an orange knit dress and a pink chunky necklace perfectly nails this summer trend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemline Highland Road (@hemlinehighlandroad)

The tie straps and bold print of this dress from Hemline Highland Road give it a little something extra.