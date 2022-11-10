‘Caramel Cafe’ lends a coffee-season warmth as our color of the month

When the trend forecasters at Pantone began looking into some of the top colors for autumn and winter 2022, they put their picks into a special report for the New York fashion industry. The results: an array of bright candy tones (Barbiecore ringing any bells?) mixed together with a trio of calm, earthy neutrals.

As for our tastes this fall, we thought we’d delve into the coffee-weather vibes of “Caramel Café,” a warm, earthy brown suited as much to vegan leather as to toasty autumn décor. Scroll below for some of our picks in the shade from around town:

Come Thanksgiving, we might be reaching for our heavier jackets, which makes this caramel-colored puffer a classic pick for cold nights spent wandering among the leaves.

Good style depends as much on texture as on color. Leather or faux leather trousers are a seasonally appropriate way to add edge to an outfit without a full-on biker-chick vibe.

Cowgirl style is definitely having its moment, whether as part of a tailgating outfit or as a statement shoe that works with sweater dresses and skinny jeans alike.

It’s gumbo season all right, which means we’re looking for a roux-stirring spoon that gets the job done without scratching our metal pots. This flat wooden cooking paddle’s buttery wood grain might be just the thing, adding a countryside warmth to a cool kitchen countertop.

Even snugglier than a bowl of gumbo? A little munchkin wrapped in a sleep sack bedecked in coffee-colored gingham.

The warmth of “Caramel Café” practically begs to be draped over something cozy, which makes these cowhide-and-leather throw pillows an unexpected, if very welcome, addition to an autumnal sofa spread.

Wooden objects are an easy take on the swirly, caramel tones of our color of the month, but when seen on a statement piece like this mid-1800s secretary cabinet, we’re transported to old country estates, sorting our silver to the sound of crunching leaves.

If you’re the kind of person who likes their cosmetics to double as décor, then the orange-brown tint of these body-and-room sprays could make for a luxe edition to a dressing table.

Like the gradient of a sunset or the swirl of foam into a cinnamon latte, the smooth texture and light weight of these wooden earrings take on the essence of Pantone’s earthy fall favorite with an extra dose of whimsy.

