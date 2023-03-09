The blazer is bigger than ever By Sally Grace Cagle -

The blazer is a staple in women’s fashion, and these days, it’s being worn for every occasion, from going to work to going out on the town. It’s a wardrobe item that has remained relevant through the decades, but blazers are only getting bigger.

Not just the trend, but the actual size of the jacket. The oversized blazer is becoming a favorite of stylish women, especially as part of a matching set. Longer jackets allow suit sets to take on new life, giving them a fun and trendy twist. Whether it’s the typical pairing of jacket and pants, or a short set with a top, local boutiques are delivering unique takes on the trend.

To see how different local shops are styling blazers, keep scrolling:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love (@lovebatonrouge)

This baby blue blazer from Love can easily transition your workwear from spring to summer. Add the jacket to jean shorts and a white tee for a casual but preppy weekend look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swap Boutique Baton Rouge (@swapbr)

Our February color of the month is still thriving in March through this cream blazer and pant set by Veronica Beard. The large gold buttons and ruched sleeves give this simple piece character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AugustBatonRouge (@augustbatonrouge)

Or, if the spring season has you feeling bold, find this flower power suit at August. The navy base makes it work for many seasons, and the bright print ensures you’ll stand out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chatta Box Baton Rouge (@chattaboxboutique)

On the same bold note, we’re highlighting this bright orange crepe blazer that has a detachable chain detail. You can complete the look with the matching straight leg trousers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodéo Boutique (@rodeoboutique)

This tweed blazer in white and blue has endless styling options. The three-piece suit has a matching crop top and high waisted shorts.

For more local style inspiration, follow us on Instagram @inregister.