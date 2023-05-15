Be the best dressed guest or graduate for upcoming commencement ceremonies | By Sally Grace Cagle -

It’s that time of year again! Whether you know someone graduating from college, high school or pre-school–or if you’re the graduate being celebrated–the commencement ceremonies are here.

If you’re one of the many asking what you’re supposed to wear to these special events, look no further. Below, find local looks that you can’t go wrong with, and that’ll work for graduation and beyond.

Guests

Graduation guests will be dressed in a wide variety of outfits, so don’t overthink it too much. Opt for something less dressy than cocktail but more formal than jeans. Remember to keep it comfortable and cool.

Bring cheer in the form of a dress with this breezy yellow sundress from NK Boutique. If you’re celebrating an LSU graduate, you’ll even match the scene.

Shorts for a graduation? Now that is groundbreaking. These from August are our pick.

Dress up white jeans and a simple top with heels for an easy, classic look.

Graduates

While most stick with white dresses, don’t be afraid to do something different. Your outfit will be covered by a gown anyway, so pick a dress that makes you feel like yourself.

Own the moment in this white crystal mesh skirt with a removable slip from Edit. Wear again for a summer cocktail event or girls night out.

And put a bow on top! This Loveshackfancy dress from Hemline Towne Center does just that.

For an option with some color, try this blue halter dress by Amanda Uprichard at Hemline’s Highland Road location. The classic style means it’ll be in your wardrobe for years to come.