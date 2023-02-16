The Good Stuff: Beauty breakdown—lip blush v. lip filler, sponsored by Faces by Leah By Sponsored Content -

Lip enhancement procedures can instantly take your look from basic to “Babe.” But which procedure is best for achieving that perfect pout? Lip blush, lip filler or both? Lip blushing is a form of tattooing, in which permanent ink is deposited onto the lips to enhance the color and shape. Once healed, the pigment gives the illusion of a soft makeup look. On the other hand, lip fillers are injected into the lips to strategically add volume and projection.

Faces by Leah Microblading + Makeup provides lip blushing and needle-less lip filler services in the comfort of a private luxury studio. Choosing the right procedure for you depends on your personal #lipgoals. However, the two techniques may be combined (a few weeks apart for safety), leaving you with lips that are beautifully flushed and perfectly plush.

About the Artist: Baton Rouge native Leah Square is a cosmetic tattoo artist and special occasion makeup artist with 15 years of beauty experience. Book your look now at facesbyleah.com or call/text 225.218.7474 for more information. IG @facesbyleah FB @facesbyleahpmu