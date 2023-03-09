The Good Stuff: An estate plan is more than a will, sponsored by Capital South Wealth Management By Sponsored Content -

Many people have outdated estate plans. Others have outgrown their old or dated plans. Others still may believe they have an estate plan, but the plan is just a will. Wills can dictate guardianship guidelines and transfer aspects of your property and assets, and are an essential component of estate planning. However, they’re just one piece.

A proper estate plan should outline all items, including accounts that may pass outside of the estate. You should also evaluate all your personal and financial circumstances and determine the needs of your heirs. This requires a thorough review of your household assets and situation. Contact us and we can help you organize your plan beyond the will.