Termite season upon us; protect your home from Spring swarms

Like clockwork, termite season is arriving, and these pests are looking for a place to occupy. Homeowners can expect swarms beginning with April and swarming into May. Louisiana is always ripe for termites thanks to already heavily landscaped swamp areas and the nature of the wet atmosphere. Now is the time to make sure your property is protected and that your termite and pest control plan is in place.

“Most people in south Louisiana know that our climate contributes to a variety of pest control challenges, and termite services are critical for local property protection,” says Robert Lewis John III, chief operating officer of J&J Exterminating. “As one of the first pest-control companies in Louisiana to offer the Sentricon product, J&J Exterminating is prepared and experienced to fight the termites that cause millions of dollars in damage each year in our state alone.”