Stress Solutions: Refining rhythms, sponsored by Refinery Counseling Center

Stress Solutions: Refining rhythms

Fifty-five percent of adults report daily stress (APA, 2023). Aside from the art of outsourcing that we discussed last week, what else can we do to manage our stress better?

Daily rhythms are a key component of combating stress. Instead of creating rigid schedules and to-do lists, which can often lead to guilt and shame if not completed in full, try looking for daily rhythms that feel healthy and productive. This might look like having a morning and evening routine, set work hours, or a ritual of self-care. Routines and rhythms create structure that promotes enhanced time-management, decreased stress and prevention of feeling overwhelmed.

