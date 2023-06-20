Stress Solutions: Maximizing down time, sponsored by Refinery Counseling Center | By Sponsored Content -

We live in the constant hustle of the digital age. There is an unending pressure in our culture to be available at all times. We are all guilty of it: answering emails outside of business hours, working after the kids go down, responding to a text in the car during drop off or pick up.

The pressure to be constantly available puts a strain on our mental health and deplete our energy. Try setting limits with you devices by having a designated spot you “park” your phone or tablet when at home. Challenge yourself by increasing the time you don’t pick up your phone. Work your way up to having designated phone-free time at home, maybe from 9PM to 7AM.

Refinery Counseling Center is a boutique mental health counseling group serving individuals, families and couples.