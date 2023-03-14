MarketWatch: A Mediterranean home with serious old-world charm, sponsored by Del Rio Real Estate

By
-

Attention to detail is phenomenal in this exquisite Mediterranean home with old-world charm.

Delight in the eye-pleasing stucco exterior highlighted by architectural arches and a beautiful custom roof. Enter the double front doors to enjoy a breathtaking view of the sparkling in-ground pool highlighted with firewalls and Jacuzzi.

Off the grand entry is the spacious great room that features a living, breakfast and dining area perfect for special occasions. The well-appointed eat-at island kitchen offers gas cooking, a large built in side-by-side refrigerator and chef’s butcher block.

The breakfast area offers views of the outside oasis and is the perfect place to start the morning.

This four-bedroom, 3.2-bath home allows comfortably sized rooms. The owner’s master bedroom en suite is an ideal place to unwind, with a bathroom featuring double vanities, jetted tub and separate walk-in custom shower. A private retreat off the bath allows privacy to enjoy morning coffee.

A generous closet beckons as a perfect spot to get ready for the day with ease.

Upstairs features a recreation and game room, with an area that is media ready.

In the back, you will find access points to the home and space for your favorite patio furniture, al-fresco dining, full kitchen and heated saltwater pool to relax and make memories.

All this and the advantage of more than two acres for luxury living on a quiet dead end street.

Click the gallery to tour the home.

.
.
.
.
.

For more information about this and other properties, please contact us.
DEL RIO REAL ESTATE
4874 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge
[225] 218-0888
delriorealestatebr.com
[email protected]

RELATED STORIES

Five reasons getting a breast...

Dr. Katherine Ford Chiasson and Dr. Ann Ford Reilley at Ford Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

This painting technique has been...

Limewash paint can be found on the decorated ruins of Pompeii—and past and present homes of south

TRENDING STORIES