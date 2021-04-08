MarketWatch: 630 Goodridge Way: CRAFT 2021 Parade Home, Sponsored by Craft Homes

630 Goodridge Way: CRAFT 2021 Parade Home

Join us at the Parade of Homes April 24-25 and May 1-2 from 1-5pm.

We will be featuring 630 Goodridge Way as CRAFT’s 2021 Parade Home!

This luxury home is located in prestigious Adelia at Old Goodwood in the heart of Baton Rouge. This home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, formal dining room, study, and loft. It has all the custom CRAFT features that you have grown to love, such as: 16 foot sliding glass doors opening into a large heated and cooled patio with an outdoor kitchen and electric screens, pine beams, antique doors, ventless gas fireplace with isokern brick and sitting room off the master bedroom.

Brandon is very excited about trying some amazing new things he hasn’t done before such as two light fixtures in the dining room, a large chandelier light fixture in the living room, and a twist on the kitchen you haven’t seen from him before. The home also features a large butler pantry, three car garage and a fully fenced backyard with plenty of room for a pool.

Check out this video to take a look at our progress readying for the Parade: https://youtu.be/WXPCCwc6DMI

VIRTUAL TOUR [ Click for slideshow ]

For more information about this and other properties, please contact us.