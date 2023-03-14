Five reasons getting a breast augmentation is worth it By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Ford Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

You’ve been thinking about breast augmentation surgery for years, and with summer approaching, now is the time to do something nice for yourself! Dr. Katherine Ford Chiasson and Dr. Ann Ford Reilley at Ford Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery discuss what breast augmentation is, types of breast implants, surgery, recovery & more below.

What is a breast augmentation?

Breast augmentation is the No. 1 plastic surgery procedure performed in the United States, with more than 300,000 breast implant surgeries performed each year. Typically, in a breast augmentation, the surgeon uses implants to achieve the desired breast size and shape. Some patients may be candidates for fat grafting to enhance the size of their breasts. In this procedure, fat is removed from an undesirable area such as the abdomen or thighs by liposuction and is transferred to the breasts. Either approach or a combination of the two procedures may be done to improve the breast size and shape.

Five reasons breast implants are worth it

Breast implants are safe. Breast implants are FDA approved for use in breast augmentation, and they are one of the most rigorously studied medical devices on the market. During an initial consultation, Dr. Chiasson will discuss the two types of implants — which contain either a saline solution or a silicone gel — and the differences associated with each.

Implants last a long time. The average lifespan of a breast implant is 10-15 years, although many gel implants are intact for 20 or more years. As women age and gravity continues to take its toll, the breast tissue and implants may need revisions to maintain an ideal breast shape. Dr. Chiasson will follow you and your breast implants for life to check if they’ve ruptured or need to be replaced for your safety.

Implants can boost your confidence and self-esteem. For many women, small breasts cause feelings of self-consciousness. You may have had a baby and recently completed your breastfeeding journey. Or you may have experienced loss of breast volume following weight loss or just the passage of time. Maybe you’re a younger woman that is extremely flat-chested and feeling socially self-conscious? Following this surgery, you’ll find new confidence and feel better in and out of clothes.

Recovery is typically quick and easy. A breast augmentation is a 1-hour operation that should be performed by a board certified plastic surgeon under general anesthesia. You will be able to return home the same day. You may feel soreness or tightness in your chest, but today’s rapid recovery protocols minimize your down time. Plan to take a few days off work or household duties before resuming modified activity.

You’ll have a whole new set of wardrobe options. If you have smaller breasts, you may find that clothes just don’t fit properly. A breast augmentation can help clothes fit you in a more flattering way. You’ll feel excited about buying new swimsuits — and maybe trying out new styles of tops you haven’t worn before.

Schedule a breast augmentation consultation with Dr. Chiasson.

Dr. Chiasson will explain the different types of implants, as well as options for the incision, the implant placement within the breast, and the choices in types and sizes of implants. She will collect a detailed patient health history and measurements. Using the latest technology, you’ll have an opportunity to try implants on and take selfies in several types and sizes. No one is forced to pick their implants the same day.

Dr. Chiasson encourages women to bring inspiration photos to the consultation so she can better understand each woman’s goal and offer her advice. Ford PRS recently introduced new breast enlargement package pricing of $6,990, which includes the medical facility, anesthesia, surgery fee, implants and a post-operative garment. Call 225.269.2610 today to schedule your consultation.

Visit Ford Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery online to view a view a gallery of before and after breast augmentation photos.