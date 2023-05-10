The Good Stuff: Financial spring-cleaning tips, sponsored by Capital South Wealth Management | By Sponsored Content -

Spring is a great time to get a fresh start on your finances! At Capital South Wealth Management LLC we encourage our clients to:

Declutter your subscriptions. Are you paying for services you don’t use?

Check your bills that are set up for autopay. Have any of the fees changed?

Review your credit card benefits. Are there any cash back options?

Consolidate your debt. Do you have a plan to pay off any larger debt you might have?

Review your credit report. Do you see any mistakes that need to be addressed?

Be intentional with your savings. Do you have an automatic system set up to put into savings?

Check your progress on your financial goals for the year. Are you on track?

Keeping an organized financial household takes thoughtful choices and deliberate work. Keep yourself and your family on track with goals and if you would like help along the way, our team would love to meet with you.