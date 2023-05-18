Check out this upscale home on an estate-sized lot, sponsored by Del Rio Real Estate | By Sponsored Content -

This modern, comfortable five-bedroom, 4.2-bathroom completely updated family home sits on a 1-acre lot, tucked away in a quiet upscale gated neighborhood off Perkins Road in Prairieville.

The home at 18629 St. Andrews Court is surrounded by magnificent estate-sized lots with mature trees and luxury homes highlighted by diverse architecture.

The home has a very functional floor plan with plenty of space for everyone. Natural light shines throughout the house through newly installed windows, supplemented by new LED pot lighting and new light fixtures with fans.

The centerpiece of the home is a large family room with a soaring ceiling, a custom built fireplace, bookcases and all new hardwood and ceramic flooring. Two-story windows and a bay window overlook a spectacular rear view of pool. An office off the foyer also features a fireplace, creating a special setting for remote work.

There’s plenty of room for family and friends to gather in the oversized eat-in kitchen as well. Among its incredible features: a large island with breakfast bar and double sink, and a newly added walk-in pantry. New Viking appliances make entertaining a breeze, including a refrigerator, wall oven, microwave and range oven with gas cooktop. Granite and new marble adorn the countertops. A separate formal dining room offers additional gatherng space for meals.

The master bedroom boasts and extra-large ensuite, with an updated all-white bath, stand-alone soaking tub, separate seamless glass shower, double vanities, a chandelier and his/her walk-in closets—plus one additional large walk-in closet.

For convenience, two stairways lead to the upstairs: One in the foyer; another in the kitchen.

You’ll find four bedrooms with new carpeting upstairs: two on each side of the open hallway overlooking the foyer and family room, as well as a recreation and game room. The bedrooms in this home offer generous closet and storage space throughout, and new countertops, sinks, faucets and toilets in every bathroom.

A utility room is adorned with new sink faucets and countertop, offering a half bathroom and a built-in desk.

Both the interior and exterior of the home are newly painted, providing a move-in ready experience for the buyer.

Outdoors, a screened porch off the kitchen provides a place for relaxing moments. The double garage off the circular driveway is spacious, and there’s a boat port. Black aluminum fence surrounds the 1-acre lot. The home’s location offers easy access via I-10 to Baton Rouge or New Orleans for all the conveniences of the city.

