Advice with Ally: My child is graduating … how can I best support him/her? sponsored by Refinery Counseling Center

Advice with Ally: My child is graduating … how can I best support him/her?

Transitions are big! Whether moving from 8th grade to high school, high school to college, or college to the “real world,” transitions often come with stress, worry and fear of the future. The best way to support a loved one during a life transition is to create space for all of those feelings. Instead of waving away the concerns (which can feel dismissive) or endless encouragement, try asking questions. How are you feeling about this change? What’s one worry you have about your upcoming graduation? What are you most looking forward to about this move? Ask questions and then just hold space for the response.

Refinery Counseling Center is a boutique mental health counseling group in Baton Rouge.