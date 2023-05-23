Advice with Ally: I’m worried my kids are getting too much screen time … what can I do? sponsored by Refinery Counseling Center | By Sponsored Content -

If we’re being honest, there’s not a lot of research supporting the benefits of screen time for kids. Especially with summer around the corner, many parents are concerned that rising temperatures and more relaxed schedules will just amp up the demand for the iPad or TV. Screens can be useful and exciting, but it’s vital to set healthy relationships with screens inside the household. This may include putting time limits on screen usage or setting certain days of the week or even certain times of the day as designated screen times. You might have to pack extra supplies for the restaurant so you aren’t tempted to hand your child your phone at the table. If you are looking for more support with healthy screen usage, check out Refinery Counseling Center’s online course, Screen Sanity.