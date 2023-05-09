Advice with Ally: I feel totally overwhelmed as a mother—is this normal? sponsored by Refinery Counseling Center | By Sponsored Content -

Motherhood is not for the faint of heart! Part of what feels so exhausting for mothers is the never-ending mental load of motherhood. Even before children are born, a mother’s mind is spinning … thinking about nutrition, development, due dates and birthing logistics. Enter childhood and there is the constant tracking of laundry to ensure the baseball pants are clean for practice on Thursday and games on Saturday morning. By adolescence, you’re juggling school, sports, dances and college prep. The constant mental overload breeds stress and fatigue and can lead to feeling overwhelmed. Not sure where to go with it? Check out individual counseling with Refinery Counseling Center.

