This emerging home trend is warming up an outdated palette

We’ve all seen a movie, read a book or eaten a meal that gave us a warm and cozy feeling that we just didn’t want to let go of. Now, in the ever-changing world of interior design trends, you can translate those warm and cozy feelings into your space simply by adding warm colors and fresh textures.

Rachel Cannon of Rachel Cannon Limited says warm colors and textures will be the biggest design trend of 2023 as the industry continues to shift.

“For almost 20 years, the all-white, gray, Scandinavian aesthetic has been dominating design and new construction,” Cannon says. “Like fashion, the natural response to that is to swing the pendulum completely in the opposite direction.”

Cannon says that although the design industry started to move away from the gray in 2012, consumers took a while to get into the style, so it stayed in fashion longer. Now, people are ready for a fresher, warmer feel in their interior spaces.

When designing with warm colors and texture for her clients, Cannon takes a color-forward approach using white as a foundation to prevent things from becoming dated quickly. Cannon says that she’s recently been shifting to darker, moodier color palettes to add a sense of coziness to her work.

“We’ll always use white as a springboard for color, but it might shift in tone to be softer in order to work with richer shades better,” Cannon says.

She also says she really enjoys working with warm colors in nontraditional ways.

“We’re currently designing a living room with a very midcentury mod feel, and the centerpiece is a very deep burgundy, bean-shaped sofa,” Cannon says. “So the trick to getting it to look cool is to work with cleaner shapes and forms, rather than traditional furnishings.”

For people wanting to incorporate warm colors and textures into their own homes, Cannon suggests consulting with an interior designer or decorator who specializes in color, as it will make the change less intimidating.

“Color is a science—proceed with caution,” Cannon says.

To help achieve this look, Cannon suggests starting with texture by incorporating items like lacquered grasscloth furniture, cane-bottom chairs and burled wood.

“Textured furnishings can add warmth without creating anxiety for anyone who finds color to be a daunting task,” Cannon says.

While it may be fun to hop on a new trend, Cannon says there’s no pressure to change your home to reflect the most current look. After all, great design will stand the test of time regardless of what follows.

“Design can be powerful,” she says, “when it’s implemented carefully and thoughtfully.”

