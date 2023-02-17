Spotted: Deconstructed flower vases from Baubles by Bella Bella By Christina Leo -

Spring is (almost) in the air, which means many of us are getting a head start on sprucing up our seasonal decor. In these minimalist, metallic, single-stem flower vases from Baubles by Bella Bella, the individual flowers of a large bouquet become a deconstructed art piece, standing side by side on a shelf or table to ensure maximum sunshine.

