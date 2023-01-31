Courtesy Michael McNamara at ZenHouse Collective and Preview First via toptenrealestatedeals.com

Sandra Bullock’s San Diego kitchen combines rustic chic with California cool

When actress Sandra Bullock’s movie The Blindside premiered in 2009, she wasn’t just preparing for a Best Actress win. She also purchased this San Diego house for $2.75 million that year. Now the property is back on the market and currently listed at $6 million.

The rustic yet contemporary home sits on 91 acres of land and contains four bedrooms, nine fireplaces, a library, several fruit trees, a chicken coop, a pool and, of course, a beautiful kitchen–complete with an Italian marble backsplash and soapstone counters. In addition to the main house, the property also fits a three-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house with a spa. The 6,000-square-foot home utilizes natural colors and lighting with high ceilings to create an open and comforting space.

With a focus on the kitchen, we spoke with Acadian House Design + Renovation kitchen expert Adele Merchant to get a local perspective on the room’s style and design elements. Scroll over the image below to see Merchant’s thoughts, and scroll further for more photos of the house.

