Sandra Bullock’s San Diego kitchen combines rustic chic with California cool By Bella Dardano -

When actress Sandra Bullock’s movie The Blindside premiered in 2009, she wasn’t just preparing for a Best Actress win. She also purchased this San Diego house for $2.75 million that year. Now the property is back on the market and currently listed at $6 million.

The rustic yet contemporary home sits on 91 acres of land and contains four bedrooms, nine fireplaces, a library, several fruit trees, a chicken coop, a pool and, of course, a beautiful kitchen–complete with an Italian marble backsplash and soapstone counters. In addition to the main house, the property also fits a three-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house with a spa. The 6,000-square-foot home utilizes natural colors and lighting with high ceilings to create an open and comforting space.

With a focus on the kitchen, we spoke with Acadian House Design + Renovation kitchen expert Adele Merchant to get a local perspective on the room’s style and design elements. Scroll over the image below to see Merchant’s thoughts, and scroll further for more photos of the house.