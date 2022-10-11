Room tour: Cool fabrics and touches of marble give this kitchen a Scandinavian sleekness

In this sleek and chic kitchen–featured in our October issue–designer Ty Larkins set his sights on marrying function and aesthetics. With the homeowner big on hosting, the space had to cater to the preparation of large meals. However, it couldn’t skimp on style. With a Scandinavian vibe throughout the home, the kitchen follows suit. Clean-lined light fixtures, cool-toned fabrics and showstopping marble throughout speak to a European minimalism that still feels homey.

Scroll over the image below for a closer look at this contemporary kitchen, and be sure to check out the rest of Larkins’ work in this Baton Rouge home.