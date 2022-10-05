Room tour: A tucked-away lounge that proves bold is better

When Après owner Jody Hammett got to thinking about what a casual, comfortable lounge meant to him, recliners never entered his through process. And while this space serves as the venue for much of his movie watching, dark walls and a projector screen also weren’t on his wishlist. Rather, for him, making the space, which was formerly a china room complete with locking display cabinets, just right meant going all out with bold touches.

“For my personal home, I’m not afraid to go bold or take a big risk,” Hammett says. “And I think, in the end, it pays off.”

Scroll over the image below for a tour of the space, and click here to see the rest of Hammett’s house, which serves alongside another one of his projects as this month’s cover feature.