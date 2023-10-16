Rachel Cannon puts vintage pieces on display with a modern flare | By Lilly Chastain -

Who said modern and vintage can’t be in the same sentence? Rachel Cannon shows how the two opposing design styles can live together beautifully in the dining room of her project featured in our October issue.

As owner and principal interior designer of Rachel Cannon Limited Interiors, Cannon is encouraging homeowners to admire the tradition of a fine china collection instead of letting it get rusty in the corner.

Leslie St. Blanc hired Cannon to help her style the home with vintage treasures from her grandmother, including a large wooden dining table and her fine china collection. Cannon’s team mounted her blue and white plates on circular, hot pink mats in a gold frame as a way to honor her grandmother while complimenting the unique design and color of the room.

“Now, rather than sitting at the bottom of a drawer in her kitchen, she gets to see them and enjoy them every day,” says Cannon.

Try this easy yet creative method to showcase wedding china, special family heirlooms, and more. Read the full story to get all the details from her modern-vintage interior design project in the Country Club of Louisiana, and watch her Instagram video below to hear her thoughts.