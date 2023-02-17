Peek into a Capital Heights backyard transformed into a serene poolside oasis By inRegister Staff -

An average stretch of unfussy grass awaited Shannon Blakeman of CARBO Landscape Architecture when he first set eyes on the Capital Heights yard his clients wanted him to transform. The family wanted a place of privacy, but one that would also suit plenty of days spent entertaining. A pool would be a natural addition for Louisiana’s sweltering summer days, but so would a covered living area, both of which Blakeman incorporated into his design in this yard we featured in May 2022.

Hover over or click on the image below for details about the pool area, and scroll down more photos from the backyard: