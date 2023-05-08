Pattern play and plenty of pink make this nursery complete | By Sally Grace Cagle -

For many, the thought of mixing and layering patterns can be terrifying. However, design pro Emily Wood of Emily Wood Interiors is proving with this newborn’s nursery that pattern play can be easy, and even look more put together than you might think.

Wood says her client loved the fabric featured in the drapery and wallpaper, so they built the room off of that. “My client wasn’t afraid of a little pattern play, although it can be tricky,” she says. “For this room, I made sure the pinks were the exact same shade so the patterns would complement each other.”

