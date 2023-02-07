Much like how the green velvet chairs in DeBosier’s living room were matched to plants outside, the tucked-away sitting room that doubles as an overflow guestroom was painted the same teal shade as the bottom of the infinity-edge pool, of which the room has a front-row view. Overhead is a Ro Sham Beaux chandelier that adds a bohemian feel to the space. Interior photos by Chad Chenier.

Funky features meet midcentury modern in this Meadow Lea home

By
-

The term “midcentury modern” sometimes draws up imagery of strict lines, simple schemes and sober sensibility. But in the Meadow Lea home featured in our February issue, the vibe curated by homeowner and interior decorator Erin DeBosier takes a far-out approach to that school of design, utilizing bright fuchsias, conflicting patterns and plenty of personal touches—all while letting the natural world join in from the outside, with towering windows and bright sunlight flooding nearly every corner of every room.

From coffee tables that double as late-night dancing stages to living room disco balls and punchy wall colors, you’ll find that no room is quite alike in this fun-friendly space.

To see our tour and more photos, check out the full story here.

RELATED STORIES

Organizing your linen closet is...

Professional organizer Alyssa Trosclair with Emend walks us through her two-step method for a neat

This emerging home trend is...

Rachel Cannon of Rachel Cannon Limited shares why she believes warm colors and texture will be one

TRENDING STORIES