This renovated golf property is a piece of family history

The golf course in front of Johnny and Catherine McKay’s home was designed for leisurely afternoons reminiscing with friends—and in a way, so is the home itself, built in the 1960s by Johnny’s grandfather, a place where Johnny spent many a weekend making memories that last to this day.

As fortune would have it, Johnny and Catherine are now raising their own children in the house, and in our March issue, we took a tour of its many renovated rooms. With the help of interior designer Caroline Flettrich of Richard-Renfro Designs, tall windows and neutral tones bring breadth and life to gathering spaces and bedrooms alike, and an outdoor entertainment area complements a pool and green yard.

Check out the full story here to learn about the family home’s full renovation.