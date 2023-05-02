Color is queen in Jaime Glas’ light and bright lakeside home
One glimpse at the colorful, sparkling pieces that are part of Jaime Glas’ Queen of Sparkles clothing line and it’s clear that she isn’t a beige person. But that doesn’t just apply to her clothes. Her whole life is a rainbow, and that includes the interiors of her LSU Lakes home.
This month, we got a glimpse inside the home’s turquoise doors to see where Glas dreams up her out-of-the-box designs, slows down with her dogs and fiancé, and parties with her friends. Take a look for yourself at the full cover story here, or pick up a copy of this May’s issue, on newsstands now.