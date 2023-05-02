Color is queen in Jaime Glas’ light and bright lakeside home | By inRegister Staff -

One glimpse at the colorful, sparkling pieces that are part of Jaime Glas’ Queen of Sparkles clothing line and it’s clear that she isn’t a beige person. But that doesn’t just apply to her clothes. Her whole life is a rainbow, and that includes the interiors of her LSU Lakes home.

This month, we got a glimpse inside the home’s turquoise doors to see where Glas dreams up her out-of-the-box designs, slows down with her dogs and fiancé, and parties with her friends. Take a look for yourself at the full cover story here, or pick up a copy of this May’s issue, on newsstands now.