Spotted: Mardi Gras Fortuny and Velvet Pin Pillows from Fig & Dove

Not all of us can be crowned king or queen of a Mardi Gras krewe, but that doesn’t mean we can’t deck out our digs with regal sensibility. Take these Mardi Gras Pin Pillows from Fig & Dove, for example, with a velvet finish designed for collecting pins given as favors from krewes at Mardi Gras balls and crown appliqués made of Fortuny fabric, a staple material of many Fig & Dove products. The pillows were developed through a collaboration between the Fig & Dove team and Louisiana Congresswoman Julia Letlow.

The pillows cost $335 each and come in two varieties: an Antique Gold appliquéd crown with Antique Gold trim, or the Gold appliquéd crown with Gold trim.

For more information, visit figanddove.com.