Here’s how a luxe laundry room can help you fold clothes in fashion

Looking at the many homes we’ve featured over the years, it’s obvious that stylish laundry rooms are a trend that’s here to stay. Long gone are the days of delegating this chore to the dark corner of the garage. But what are the keys to ensuring a laundry room is both luxurious and functional?

Designer Jennifer Liffmann is currently renovating a laundry room, and she believes that what’s truly important is having everything you need–and more–at arm’s length.

“The room I’m renovating is quite small, so we took out all of the old cabinetry, installed one very large bottom cabinet, and added a Brazilian marble countertop that provides plenty of space for folding,” she says. “The walls were treated with a tinted Venetian plaster to give them a bit of texture and interest. We’ll finish it off with unlacquered brass hardware (which will patina over time), new lighting and custom window treatments.”

When Liffmann thinks of lavish laundry room additions, she always tries to include plenty of counter space and storage. If your room is large enough, she recommends investing in two washers and dryers. One of her favorite additions is a large fireclay sink with a gooseneck swivel faucet.

And if using high-end materials like marble in a room where there’s water and potential spills seems worrisome, Liffmann has a solution. “Always have any type of stone countertop professionally sealed before use,” she says.

But if you aren’t quite ready to take a chance on white marble, Liffmann also has a low-maintenance option. “Quartz countertops are extremely durable. They are non-porous which makes them stain and bacteria resistant, and they come in nearly any color option and design,” she says.

But a full renovation isn’t necessary to upgrade your laundry room. Liffmann suggests first painting the walls to make an impact. “It’s amazing what a fresh coat of paint can do. Try a fun new color, or add some wallpaper. Also adding art, baskets or glass canisters can instantly make a room feel more beautiful,” she explains.

