Spotted: Intaglio Easter eggs from LD Linens & Decor

By
-

Local artist Nikki Hanna is known for using the Renaissance printmaking technique of intaglio on a variety of art objects, from decorative ornaments to custom canvases. Now, the embossed decoration in pastel tones and simple iconography can be found on a variety of Easter eggs available at LD Linens & Decor, just in time to spruce up a side table before the holiday arrives.

 

For more information, follow @ldlinensbr and @nikkihannaart on Instagram.

