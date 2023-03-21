Spotted: Intaglio Easter eggs from LD Linens & Decor By Christina Leo -

Local artist Nikki Hanna is known for using the Renaissance printmaking technique of intaglio on a variety of art objects, from decorative ornaments to custom canvases. Now, the embossed decoration in pastel tones and simple iconography can be found on a variety of Easter eggs available at LD Linens & Decor, just in time to spruce up a side table before the holiday arrives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LD Linens (@ldlinensbr)

For more information, follow @ldlinensbr and @nikkihannaart on Instagram.