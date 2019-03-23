[Sponsored content] Spend money where you spend time—explore countertop surface options

Sponsored by

Countertops are an investment that can last a lifetime, so selecting the right surface takes care and attention to detail. It is important to get your materials from a reputable source whose fabrication services include stone cutting and polishing. We checked in at Stone and Cloth, where Kris Klar and his team have assembled the very best team of fabricators, design and installation experts, bringing quality materials to Baton Rouge homeowners and contractors since 2009.

The Stone and Cloth showroom is a wonderful place to explore your options, with beautiful samples you can see and touch. The team will arrange for measuring and templating to ensure it’s the perfect fit for your countertops. At its Airline Highway location, Stone and Cloth cuts and polishes in-house, so your installation can start as soon as possible. In addition to countertops, Stone and Cloth installs tile floors, custom showers and backsplashes. The firm even lays wood and brick flooring as well as outdoor pavers. Click here for more information or visit their showrooms on Airline Highway and Lobdell Avenue.

“Every family is different. People need surfaces that work for the way they live. We help them select the right materials and guide them from design through installation.”

—Kate Lambert, Stone and Cloth

Kate Lambert, sales manager for Stone and Cloth, shares some of her favorite projects and what makes them special.

Everyone wants the ‘wow’ factor somewhere in their space. This homeowner chose a wow backsplash—a water-jet marble mosaic called Calacutta Duet Herringbone. Because of the combined look and durability, they chose Calacatta shadow quartz counters from Select Stone, another Baton Rouge local. The veins give the appearance of marble—but with a strength that can’t be beat. Quartz products are scratch and stain resistant, so parties can be had and spaghetti can be made!

This stunning master bath features marble counter tops with custom black and white blend hexagon tile—expertly selected by the homeowner’s designer. Every gleaming surface was installed by Stone and Cloth.