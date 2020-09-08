Meet the women of Ochsner Gastroenterology and Hepatology

Ochsner Gastroenterology and Hepatology treats patients with everything from general digestive issues to weight loss surgery to liver disease. Inpatient and outpatient services are available, including a wide range of screening, diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures. The group is also the only program in Baton Rouge that offers incisionless weight loss solutions.

Ochsner Health in Baton Rouge is affiliated with the Ochsner Health Liver Transplant Center in New Orleans, which allows for access to a hepatology team and ease of transition of care for the diagnosis and management of complex liver disorders.

Kayla Sliman, MD

General Gastroenterology and IBD

Mia Oubre, NP

Hepatology

Brittany Saale, NP

General Gastroenterology and IBD

Angela Nusloch, MD

General Gastroenterology

Gia Tyson, MD

Hepatology and Abdominal Transplant

Nazneen Hussain, MD

General Gastroenterology