What does the future of kids’ birthday parties look like?

Every year, children look forward to their birthday where they are celebrated by their family, friends, classmates and more. Birthday parties allow children and their parents to connect with their community to celebrate life and spread happiness, but COVID-19 has canceled many traditional birthday celebrations.

As many states continue to make progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19, state mandates are becoming less strict allowing for more opportunities to celebrate in traditional ways. But if you do choose to celebrate your child’s birthday with in-person parties, here are a few helpful tips to keep everyone safe:

• Guests should follow CDC guidelines and wear a face mask.

• Non-family members should remain six feet apart.

• Everyone at the party should wash their hands upon arrival, frequently during and before leaving.

• Surfaces should be disinfected regularly, particularly when the party is over.

• Seating should be six feet apart.

• Use disposable plates, cutlery and cups.

• Food should be single-serve and snacks and chips should be individually bagged.

• If you prefer a socially distanced celebration, think about birthday car parades or video parties as popular alternatives.

No matter how you decide to celebrate your child’s birthday this year, it is important that they feel loved on their special day.

