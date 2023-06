Spotted: Leather koozies for dad at The Royal Standard | By Sally Grace Cagle -

If you’re still in search of a Father’s Day gift, these leather, embossed koozies at The Royal Standard make for an easy and ultra-functional option. The different stamps make them work for any man in your life, whether he’s a Tiger fan, golfer or outdoorsman.

To complete the gift, throw in a pack of their favorite beer and whip up one of these barbecue recipes from the inRegister archives. Happy Father’s Day!