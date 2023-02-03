My Favorite Things: Renee Antoine By inRegister Staff -

Executive director, Governor’s Office on Women’s Policy

Guilty pleasure: Lamb chops from Albasha with tiramisu

Place for lunch: BLDG 5

Way to spend $20: Main Squeeze Juice Co.

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Full-body massage from a great spa

TV show: Wheel of Fortune

Class in high school: Psychology

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Red Stick Farmers Market

Way to get myself moving in the morning: Sliced red apples and motivational music

Childhood memory: Listening to family stories from grandparents

Song on my playlist: “Believe For It” by CeCe Winans

Item in my wardrobe: Heels and business suit

Way to unwind: Eating lobster tail and redfish from Mansurs on the Boulevard while in pajamas

Perfume: Essential oils (lavender and eucalyptus)

Book: Gifted Hands

Concert I ever attended: Tied between Tye Tribbett and Charlie Wilson

Place for manicure/pedicure: Perkins Nails

Apps on my smartphone: ASAP Delivery and Amazon

Place to have a shopping spree: Dillard’s shoe department

Excuse to indulge: After facilitating a large course or presentation

Out-of-town destination: Caribbean islands

Most treasured possession: Photos of my children smiling

Idea of perfect happiness: Laughter everyday while never running out of hope

Hidden talent: Basketball free throws

Talent I wish I had: Acrobatics for Cirque du Soleil “O” Show