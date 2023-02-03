My Favorite Things: Renee Antoine
Executive director, Governor’s Office on Women’s Policy
Guilty pleasure: Lamb chops from Albasha with tiramisu
Place for lunch: BLDG 5
Way to spend $20: Main Squeeze Juice Co.
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Full-body massage from a great spa
TV show: Wheel of Fortune
Class in high school: Psychology
Baton Rouge experience or attraction: Red Stick Farmers Market
Way to get myself moving in the morning: Sliced red apples and motivational music
Childhood memory: Listening to family stories from grandparents
Song on my playlist: “Believe For It” by CeCe Winans
Item in my wardrobe: Heels and business suit
Way to unwind: Eating lobster tail and redfish from Mansurs on the Boulevard while in pajamas
Perfume: Essential oils (lavender and eucalyptus)
Book: Gifted Hands
Concert I ever attended: Tied between Tye Tribbett and Charlie Wilson
Place for manicure/pedicure: Perkins Nails
Apps on my smartphone: ASAP Delivery and Amazon
Place to have a shopping spree: Dillard’s shoe department
Excuse to indulge: After facilitating a large course or presentation
Out-of-town destination: Caribbean islands
Most treasured possession: Photos of my children smiling
Idea of perfect happiness: Laughter everyday while never running out of hope
Hidden talent: Basketball free throws
Talent I wish I had: Acrobatics for Cirque du Soleil “O” Show