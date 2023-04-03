My Favorite Things: Raina Vallot
Co-Founder, Power Pump Girls; COO, Nura
Guilty pleasure: J. Alexander’s carrot cake
TV show: Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon
Place for lunch: Cheba Hut
Way to spend a Saturday morning: Making breakfast and coffee at home before running errands or shopping
Way to spend $20: Coffee for me and BFF
Class in high school: Anatomy
Childhood memory: My dad taking me and my siblings to the diner in our pajamas on Saturday mornings
Song on my playlist: “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” by Jamie xx
Item in my wardrobe: Lately, tweed. But always, anything black and my shoes.
Way to unwind: A bubble bath with a glass of wine and R&B playlist
Book: Women Who Run with the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés
Concert I ever attended: Anderson .Paak in New Orleans’ Champions Square
App on my smartphone: My calendar
Place to have a shopping spree: Zara
Excuse to indulge: Celebrating a win (or stressful day) at work
Most treasured possession: My grandmother’s ceramic jewelry dish
Out-of-town destination: Denver, Colorado
Talent I wish I had: Tumbling
My motto for life: “How you do anything is how you do everything.”
Hidden talent: I know the lyrics to a LOT of songs.