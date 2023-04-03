My Favorite Things: Raina Vallot | By inRegister Staff -

Co-Founder, Power Pump Girls; COO, Nura

Guilty pleasure: J. Alexander’s carrot cake

TV show: Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon

Place for lunch: Cheba Hut

Way to spend a Saturday morning: Making breakfast and coffee at home before running errands or shopping

Way to spend $20: Coffee for me and BFF

Class in high school: Anatomy

Childhood memory: My dad taking me and my siblings to the diner in our pajamas on Saturday mornings

Song on my playlist: “I Know There’s Gonna Be (Good Times)” by Jamie xx

Item in my wardrobe: Lately, tweed. But always, anything black and my shoes.

Way to unwind: A bubble bath with a glass of wine and R&B playlist

Book: Women Who Run with the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés

Concert I ever attended: Anderson .Paak in New Orleans’ Champions Square

App on my smartphone: My calendar

Place to have a shopping spree: Zara

Excuse to indulge: Celebrating a win (or stressful day) at work

Most treasured possession: My grandmother’s ceramic jewelry dish

Out-of-town destination: Denver, Colorado

Talent I wish I had: Tumbling

My motto for life: “How you do anything is how you do everything.”

Hidden talent: I know the lyrics to a LOT of songs.