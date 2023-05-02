My Favorite Things: Beverly Haydel | By inRegister Staff -

Founder, Sequitur Consulting

Guilty pleasure: Mary Lee Donuts

Way to spend a Saturday morning: At F45, working out

TV show: Succession

Way to spend $20: A fun little surprise for my kids from CVS or Target

Way to get myself moving in the morning: No need to. I usually pop out of bed at 5 a.m. to go work out. I’m a major morning person!

Childhood memory: Traveling across the country every summer to basketball camps and AAU tournaments with my parents

Song on my playlist: Anything by Luke Combs

Item in my wardrobe: Golden Goose tennis shoes

Baton Rouge experience or attraction: LSU women’s basketball games

Perfume: Chanel No. 5

Way to unwind: Glass of wine outside on a patio with my best girlfriends

Concert I ever attended: Justin Timberlake in Las Vegas

App on my smartphone: Twitter. When I don’t have time to read real news throughout the workday, it’s the quickest way to see what’s going on.

Place to have a shopping spree: Highland Park Village in Dallas

Most treasured possession: My wedding ring, which was my mom’s for the first 30 years of her and my dad’s marriage

Idea of perfect happiness: Watching my kids have fun

Talent I wish I had: Cooking a gourmet meal

Out-of-town destination: Aspen, Colorado

Hidden talent: I played the violin for 15 years.

My motto for life: There is no substitute for hard work.