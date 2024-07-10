Photo courtesy of Memmy Co.

Keep the kids busy this summer with Memmy Co.’s play kits

As we head into the last few weeks of summer, keeping the kiddos occupied is getting harder and harder. It’s too hot to play outside without making it a full-blown pool day, and letting the kids stare at their iPads all day just makes nap time even harder.

We talked to Emily Mendler, primary owner of Memmy Co., about what games will keep the kids busy this summer. Each of the play kits from Memmy Co. come with a children’s book, interactive story props and a Play Smarter Activity Card to guide read and play time. Read on for more information about three of their most popular kits.

When Your Lion Needs a Bath Kit

“When your lion needs a bath, you must be a little sneaky. After all, have you ever met a cat who likes water?”
This adorable kit from Memmy includes a wind-up mouse, wooden cutouts that the kids can decorate, and story characters.
“The kindness and determination of the Little Blue Engine has inspired young readers for over ninety years. Despite her size, the little engine triumphantly pulls a train full of wonderful things to the children waiting on the other side of a mountain.”
A clown nose, mini flag, toy trains, and other fun play props come with this Little Engine kit from Memmy Co.
“Gerald is a tall giraffe who struggles to dance. Every year, he dreads the Great Jungle Dance, until one night when a tiny friend helps him find his own special music!”
The Giraffe kit from Memmy comes with wooden cutouts and crayons, bendy animals, a maraca and more props for the kids to play with.

