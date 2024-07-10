Keep the kids busy this summer with Memmy Co.’s play kits | By Ryn Lakvold -

As we head into the last few weeks of summer, keeping the kiddos occupied is getting harder and harder. It’s too hot to play outside without making it a full-blown pool day, and letting the kids stare at their iPads all day just makes nap time even harder.

We talked to Emily Mendler, primary owner of Memmy Co., about what games will keep the kids busy this summer. Each of the play kits from Memmy Co. come with a children’s book, interactive story props and a Play Smarter Activity Card to guide read and play time. Read on for more information about three of their most popular kits.

When Your Lion Needs a Bath Kit

This adorable kit from Memmy includes a wind-up mouse, wooden cutouts that the kids can decorate, and story characters.

A clown nose, mini flag, toy trains, and other fun play props come with this Little Engine kit from Memmy Co.

The Giraffe kit from Memmy comes with wooden cutouts and crayons, bendy animals, a maraca and more props for the kids to play with.