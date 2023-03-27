Stock image

ICMYI: inRegister’s most-clicked stories from March

With March coming to a close and April quickly approaching, we’re counting down our most-clicked online stories from this month. Your favorite stories feature everything from farm-to-school lunches to modernized interior design trends. Read on for the five that got the most attention.

5. Par for the Course: A new generation makes a home built by grandparents along the City Park Golf Course

This is the second transformation for this kitchen space, which the McKays first updated in 2009. Photo by Melissa Oivanki

The countdown begins with this Baton Rouge family home featured in our March print issue. A mix of family history and a sleek renovation, it’s no wonder why this story garnered so much attention.

4. On the rocks: Cocktail pools transform small spaces into outdoor oases

Zero-lot-line homes are popping up all over Baton Rouge. Because of the limited amount of space and intense summer heat, a cocktail pool is proving to be the best backyard option.

3. Lunch and Learn: Episcopal’s “Chef Pat” is planting seeds aimed at making the school menu something to savor

Professional chef Patrick Mahon. Photo courtesy Episcopal School of BR

This feel-good story explains how Episcopal School’s chef, Patrick Mahon, curates a farm-to-cafeteria menu using a hydroponic greenhouse for harvests and lessons. Staff rave about his fresh take and ingredients, and students receive healthy and palate-expanding lunches.

2. Get a taste of the coast with this refreshing design trend

Coastal grandma seems to be still going strong this month, coming in as the second most-viewed story for March. Click the link to view our instagram round up of summery decorating picks found here in Baton Rouge.

1. The farmhouse style is getting a modern twist

Southerners are still loving farmhouse style, especially as the trend transitions and updates. Being described as approachable and accessible, interior designer Sarah Cooper helps us break down a more modern take on the style in our most-clicked story from March.

Find more stories from this month and beyond at inregister.com, and check out the new issue on April 1.

