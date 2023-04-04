Spotted: Hunt Slonem spring installation at The Queen Bee | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The Hunt Slonem installation at The Queen Bee is full of bunnies, butterflies and inspiration for spring. The shop has gone through a transformation to allow extra room for everything from pillows and napkins to glassware and lanterns, all adorned with Slonem’s artwork.

The colorful installation will be open for shopping–and admiring–through May. Check out the post below for a look inside, and stop by the store’s Towne Center location to shop.