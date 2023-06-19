Three hidden gem green spaces to visit this summer | By Gabrielle Korein -

Baton Rouge’s green spaces offer a retreat from the chaos of traffic and bustling urban life. These hidden gems invite visitors to immerse themselves in the tranquility of nature and discover the serenity that local outdoor attractions have to offer. They also offer windows into the city’s commitment to preserving and celebrating nature—reminding us of the delicate balance between urban development and the preservation of our natural heritage and habitats.

One such oasis is the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden, a verdant haven nestled on the grounds of BREC’s Independence Park. This 15-acre site is a sanctuary for plant lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.

Various themed gardens offer unique sensory experiences, from the fragrant aroma of the Rose Garden to the vibrant hues of the Butterfly Garden. Take a leisurely stroll along the winding pathways and listen to the soothing melodies of chirping birds. The Baton Rouge Botanic Garden is a place where time stands still, allowing visitors to reconnect with the natural world.

Visit BREC’s Blackwater Conservation Area, a stunning preserve with rich biodiversity and a unique ecosystem. Spanning over 2,000 acres, the Blackwater Conservation Area boasts a diverse range of habitats, including marshes, swamps, and hardwood forests.

Exploring its well-maintained trails and boardwalks, visitors can witness all kinds of wildlife, from vibrant bird species to elusive reptiles and amphibians. The area also provides ample opportunities for outdoor activities such as fishing, hiking, birdwatching and nature photography.

Nestled within the heart of Baton Rouge, BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center offers a breathtaking glimpse into the region’s diverse ecosystem, too. Visitors to the 103-acre preserve will find cypress-tupelo swamps, meandering trails and lush foliage.

The center provides an educational and recreational opportunity, with knowledgeable guides who share insights about the area’s flora and fauna. Whether it’s spotting elusive wildlife, observing captivating bird species or simply relishing the serenity of the surroundings, a visit to Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center promises an encounter with the wonders of nature.

So, the next time you find yourself yearning for an escape from the urban jungle, look beyond the surface of Baton Rouge and explore its green spaces. Allow these urban oases to rejuvenate your spirit, nourish your soul and remind you of the boundless beauty and tranquility that nature has to offer.

This article originally appeared in 225 magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.