Have a heart: This Valentine’s bash is just for the girls By Kelli Bozeman -

Talk about a sweetheart deal—having all your gal pals over for a Valentine’s Day party to celebrate sisterly love. That’s the inspiration for this colorful bash dreamed up by event planner Angela DiVincenti Babin of Angela Marie Events.

Babin found the perfect pretty-in-pink venue in Eloise Market and Cakery, the popular Lee Drive bakery launched in late 2021 by M.J. Schmidt. “It’s such a young and hip spot,” Babin says. “It’s very Instagrammable, with details already in place like the wall of cute painted hearts and the neon sign, and that gives it a great vibe for a party.”

For a deeper dive into the photo focus, Babin placed instant cameras around the scene, along with heart-shaped sunglasses and other props perfect for capturing selfies with the girls. Among the memorable details were miniature La Vostra rosé prosecco bottles with custom labels, conversation heart plates, and gold-dotted hot pink napkins. Attendees used heart-shaped straws to sip on pink milkshakes with a bit of a grownup kick, passed around “fries before guys” in pink containers, and capped off the fun by tasting an assortment of petite Eloise cakes decorated in the spirit of the holiday.

“This is a party that would work for any age group,” Babin says. “It’s all about having fun with your friends.”

Resources

Design: Angela Marie Events

Venue: Eloise Market and Cakery

Sign: Alisha Jean Art on Etsy

Stickers: Hope Collective Studio and Wild Moon Crafted on Etsy

French fry boxes: Oh So Fancy Details on Etsy

Bottle labels: Sweet Talk Designs on Etsy

Heart straws, sour pucker lips and sprinkles: Amazon

Wardrobe: Moxi Boutique

Models: Savanna Nixon and Jeneé Esquivel