Grasping at Straw: Natural fiber handbags for spring and summer | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

We love the idea of going au naturale. Not like the Europeans are doing it, though. Instead of baring it all, we’re talking about putting things away—in a natural fiber handbag, of course.

This spring, we’re stowing away the shiny staples that have carried us through the winter months and opting for something that speaks to nature, with which we are excited to become reacquainted. Check out our straw handbag picks from local boutiques below.