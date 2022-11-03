A guide to finding the right gifts for kids ages 0 to 4

The countdown to gift-giving season is practically underway, with many of us already scouring the Internet and local shops to find the best presents for the people who matter most in our lives. That’s why we’ve decided to begin a series of stories asking local tastemakers for their expert advice, picking their brains on gift guides for various age ranges.

In this first installment, we’re breaking down the best gifts for kids between the ages of 0 and 4. Kelli DeLarue, owner of Learn to Play, a Baton Rouge playroom organization service we covered in September, has lots of knowledge when it comes to finding unique and useful toys for young children. As an early childhood educator and mother, DeLarue believes toys should be tools for mental and social development, and not mere playthings to be bought and forgotten.

“When shopping for toys, you are looking for toys your child can play with, not toys that do the play for your child,” DeLarue says. “Skip the buttons, lights, songs—basically anything battery operated. Choose toys that will engage your child’s body and mind.”

She recommends looking for toys that work to improve literacy, sensory, fine motor, gross motor and small-world play skills. To develop those skills in babies and toddlers, looking into the past for inspiration can help. DeLarue suggests tried-and-true playthings like books, puzzles, rattles and wooden blocks. They’re straightforward toys, but essentials for development, and can even be passed on to their children one day.

For the older tots in your life, DeLarue recommends keeping things simple while also considering your child’s interests. Three- and four-year-olds still benefit from books and puzzles, for example, but adding a playset that can give them real-world experience–think a play kitchen or a doctor dress-up set–is a great addition.

Smaller items like a bike, an art set or a building set can also be beneficial, as they allow kids to develop their brains and creativity. Melissa & Doug’s large selection of playsets is DeLarue’s personal favorite.

To learn more about Learn to Play's services and tips, follow DeLarue on Facebook.