Garden Variety: Finds that bring the outdoors in | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois

There are two types of people: those who like getting their hands dirty and those who do not. In the spring, there’s no harder time to be one of those “do not” people. With everyone out in their gardens refreshing their landscaping with no regard for their manicures, it’s easy to feel left out. But not left out enough to throw on a sunhat and grab a shovel, if you know what we mean. In service to the “do not” group—and everyone else, too—we’re presenting a roundup of items that bring the same amount of fresh-garden feel without all of the dirt. You’re welcome.