From the Editor: Fresh Prints

Parents, check your kid’s backpack this month: You’re sure to find an adorable outline of your little one’s hand all dressed up as a holiday icon. Hot on the heels of the hand-shaped turkeys they made last month, this time they’ll be turning those five digits into a reindeer’s antlers, or turning them upside down to make a Christmas tree. If you’re especially lucky, you might receive a ceramic ornament with their colorful little handprint wrapped around it, or a plaster sign with an indelible impression of how tiny their fingers were this year. These are treasures worth carefully swaddling in bubble wrap before you climb back into the attic on January 1.

Because those chubby little-kid fingers are growing fast. Hands once covered with tempera paint and glitter are the same ones that will be pressing gumdrops onto a gingerbread house next year. They’ll be gripping a dripping candle at Christmas Eve service as a hundred voices sing out “Silent Night.”

In the blink of Santa’s eye, those hands will go from plopping a storybook into your lap to tapping out a high-school admissions essay on your laptop. They’ll be holding a roller and repainting a bedroom because it looks too babyish. They’ll be flattening down cowlicks or sweeping on eyeshadow in the mirror as you yell for the third time that it’s time to leave for school. They’ll be clutching the remote, and the car keys, and your heart. They’ll be wearing a class ring, and adjusting a tassel, and cramming picture frames and fluffy pillows into a box labeled “dorm.” Grab the bubble wrap.

And then, maybe, faster than you can say “Frosty the snowman,” that finger will be flashing an engagement ring. Next thing you know, you’ll be making room for a new and even tinier handprint on your tree. I can guarantee that whenever that day comes, the hottest trends in holiday décor won’t include faded red and green construction paper. But you won’t mind a bit. You’ll be too busy holding onto that little hand.

Grab the bubble wrap.