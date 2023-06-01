European travel tips from the experts | By Kelli Bozeman -

Planning your own trip to Europe? Listen to these words of wisdom from local travel professionals and you’ll be poised for a postcard-perfect getaway.

“Book early to ensure the best rates and availability for accommodations and air. Then be vigilant about monitoring your flights. Sync your tickets with a frequent flyer account, then download the airline app; this offers live flight updates and timely airline updates.”

—Kristin Diehl, SmartFlyer travel advisor

“Don’t forget travel protection—you don’t want to rely solely on your credit card. It will not only give you peace of mind, but if your flight cancels or is delayed, you will have protection on your investment.”

—Tiffany Ellis, Tiffany Ellis Travel

“Always bring a copy of your passport. If the original gets lost or stolen, you can go to the consulate office in that country with your copy and a new passport can be issued.”

—Tootie Bonacorso, Pearson’s Travel World

“Flights are expensive! Use points if possible.”

—Tiffany Ellis, Tiffany Ellis Travel

“Pack one or two extra outfits, mini toiletries and any required medications in your carry-on in case of lost luggage. Consider using a tracking device like an Apple AirTag inside your checked luggage.”

—Caitlin Stolzenthaler, Rove & Roam Travel

“Download the Timeshifter app to help with jet lag.”

—Lisa Plank Fussell, Jet Set Geaux

“Get to the airport 3½ hours ahead of time for international flights. By doing so, if there are any delays or cancellations, you have a better chance of being able to get booked on a different flight that same day.”

—Tootie Bonacorso, Pearson’s Travel World

“Schedule a professional photo shoot, even for a casual day, to capture the moments and impressive backdrops of your destination.”

—Kristin Diehl, SmartFlyer travel advisor

“If a flatiron is an important part of your beauty routine, invest in a dual-voltage one prior to traveling to Europe. Even with adapters and converters, I’ve fried more than my fair share.”

—Caitlin Stolzenthaler, Rove & Roam Travel

“A travel agent can secure specialized guides for your trip, such as an archaeologist for discovering Pompeii.”

—Lisa Plank Fussell, Jet Set Geaux